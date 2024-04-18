Kozhikode techie’s house turns mini election museum

KOZHIKODE: K Vikas, IT professional based in Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, has been busy receiving an increasing number of history buffs visiting his home this poll season.

His house has now turned into a mini election museum, with visitors dropping by to check out his amusing collection of vintage poll material such as ballot boxes, campaign notices, and symbols of various parties.

“The number of visitors has been on the rise. I am delighted that people are thrilled to see my collection,” says Vikas, 46, who has been collecting election memorabilia for 15 years.

“There are ballot boxes, megaphones, loudspeakers, wooden moulds and seals of various political parties, etc.”

Vikas, who runs an IT company in Palayam, says he used to collect stamps and coins as a teenager. He was drawn towards Kerala’s election history after coming across some old poll equipment at an exhibition.