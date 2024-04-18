Kozhikode techie’s house turns mini election museum

KOZHIKODE: K Vikas, IT professional based in Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, has been busy receiving an increasing number of history buffs visiting his home this poll season.
His house has now turned into a mini election museum, with visitors dropping by to check out his amusing collection of vintage poll material such as ballot boxes, campaign notices, and symbols of various parties.
“The number of visitors has been on the rise. I am delighted that people are thrilled to see my collection,” says Vikas, 46, who has been collecting election memorabilia for 15 years.
“There are ballot boxes, megaphones, loudspeakers, wooden moulds and seals of various political parties, etc.”
Vikas, who runs an IT company in Palayam, says he used to collect stamps and coins as a teenager. He was drawn towards Kerala’s election history after coming across some old poll equipment at an exhibition.
“During the first general election in 1951-’52, most ballot boxes were made by two companies — Allwyn and Kelvinator,” he gushes.
“I came across a ballot box made by Allwyn at an exhibition in Tamil Nadu, and I bought it on an impulse. Then I sourced another one, made in 1960, from Malappuram. Later, I found out that my grandfather, who used to be a Congress party worker in Thamarassery, also had an antique ballot box.”
Vikas is equally fascinated by wooden moulds that were once used for printing. “Many printing companies in Kozhikode used to provide printing blocks with imprints for various political parties during elections,” he says. “I sourced some of those moulds from those printing presses.”
Booklets containing the campaign songs of yesteryear candidates are another highlight in his prized collection. “Nowadays, political parties use recorded songs and film parody tracks for election campaigns,” Vikas says.
“In olden times, parties used to get the songs printed as booklets, and circulated them among their cadres. These songs would be performed live by artists during street plays or at public gatherings. It’s quite amazing to track the evolution of communication strategies and technologies through election history.”