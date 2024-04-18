Not election gimmick; Sudheesh Kumar wants spotless road in 'Vatican City'

PATHANAMTHITTA: When Vakayar's Vatican City, a sleepy village near Konni, wakes to another morning, Sudheesh Kumar by then would have completed his first task of the day-- spotless cleaning of almost 100 meters of the Panchayat road adjacent to his house, a public service he does for nearly half a decade.

The 'cleaning mission' on Vatican city road, located in 11th ward of Pramadom Panchayat is just an introduction of the curious story of Kumar, who is doing enormous social services within the limit of a common man.

This ranging from nursing abandoned or injured animals to helping the mentally-challenged and people with diseases like Psoriasis among others.

A nature lover, inspired by the vision of his late father Damodaran, who had retired from the forest department, even crows in the locality are on Kumar's pet list.

As a group of crows lands after hearing his "special sounds", the 59-year-old said, he feeds them with "Mixture," which is their favourite snack.

"Crows eat anything they get and cleaning the surroundings, but nobody feeds them with anything good," says Kumar who feeds a large number of crows in the locality. He also keeps an abandoned street dog, which was once badly injured, as his pet.

Kumar, a strong believer of gratitude, says he loves to be with what he got from his ancestors emphasising love and service towards fellow beings is the most important thing that a human can achieve or spread in a life time.

"My father taught me minimalism, financial management and to live with what I have inhertited from him. I have zero debt in my life while many borrowed money from him which I never got back," he said, adding that he has not even taken a passport to go abroad as adviced by his father.

A sports enthusiast, Kumar was also the Volley ball captain of Winners Club in the locality.

"I drove my car over 35,000 kilometers only to help the people in need and mostly carried injured people and patients who were in serious condition." Kumar says.

About the politics and politicians, he says, nobody cared even a person like him even existed, even after doing all the selfless service for the society.

In the poll-bound constituency, this philanthropist wants politicians to follow social service without expectations.