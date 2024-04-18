Scripting history: Kerala man's remarkable journey to hit silver screen

KOZHIKODE: In a heart-warming turn of events, the remarkable journey of Abdul Rahim, who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia, and his poignant tale of redemption and hope, is set to be immortalised on the silver screen.
Businessman and philanthropist Boby Chemmanur has announced plans to produce a film chronicling Rahim’s journey of hope.
Rahim, a native of Feroke, Kozhikode, spent the past 18 years behind bars in Saudi Arabia after being convicted in a case involving the accidental death of his sponsor’s son.
Despite his intentions to help, a tragic turn of events led to Rahim being sentenced to death. However, his story took a dramatic twist when the family of the deceased announced a staggering ransom of Rs 34 crore for Rahim’s release.
Moved by Rahim’s plight and the collective goodwill of the Malayali community, Boby Chemmanur spearheaded a campaign to raise the necessary funds for his release from jail. Through unwavering solidarity and compassion, the target amount was successfully collected, showcasing the power of humanity in times of adversity.
Speaking about the upcoming film, Boby Chemmanur emphasised that its purpose is beyond mere entertainment. The project aims to shed light on the inherent goodness and compassion within the Malayali community, showcasing their solidarity in times of crisis. “The film is not intended to be a commercial venture but rather as a testament to the spirit of altruism and unity of the Malayali community. We have discussed the plan with director Blessy,” he added.
In a gesture of generosity, Boby revealed that any profits generated from the film would be directed towards the relief activities of the Boche Charitable Trust, furthering its mission of aiding those in need.
However, amidst the optimism surrounding Rahim’s impending release, attention has also turned to the case of Nimisha Priya, currently imprisoned in Yemen awaiting execution.
Boby expressed his commitment to humanitarian causes, stating that investigations are under way to ascertain Priya’s innocence.
He stressed on ensuring justice and fairness in all endeavours, regardless of religious or cultural affiliations.