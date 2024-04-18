'There is a UDF wave in Kerala, it will win all 20 seats': C P John

Communist Marxist Party (CMP) general secretary C P John sees a UDF wave in Kerala and believes that the front could win all 20 seats. At the national level, he says the BJP will not cross the magic number of 272 seats as the party would face setbacks even in its strongholds.

In a conversation with TNIE’s Arun M for the Quick Five segment, John, who is also the UDF secretary, exudes confidence that the anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will reflect in the polls. Excerpts

You seem confident of the BJP losing several seats at the national level. Why so?

The INDIA bloc is growing stronger with each passing day. At this rate, the BJP will not cross the magic number of 272 seats. Reports suggest that the party will lose many of the sitting seats even from its strongholds, including Uttar Pradesh. The Congress manifesto, promising `400 wage for MNREGA workers, change in educational loan structure, etc, puts forward a strong political stance.

Fielding Rahul Gandhi again in Wayanad has seen the LDF accusing the UDF of sending the wrong message. Your take?

Rahul has the right to contest from a seat he feels safe. When AKG was the leader of Opposition in parliament, he challenged Nehru to contest from Kasaragod. However, when AKG shifted his constituency to Palakkad in 1970, KSU leader Kadannappally Ramachandran won the Kasaragod seat. I have a question for my Left friends. If any other Congress leader other than Rahul contests in Wayanad, do they think they can win the seat?