AICC spokesperson Shama Mohamed booked for hate speech in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: AICC spokesperson Shama Mohamed has been booked in a hate speech case. The case stems from the remarks she made during an election campaign for M K Raghavan in Kozhikode, where she stated that if the BJP were to regain power, mosques and churches would cease to exist.

The remark prompted a Thiruvananthapuram resident to lodge a complaint with the Kozhikode City Medical College police, accusing Shama of attempting to incite religious discord.

However, Shama defended her statements, asserting that her comments were in reference to the Manipur issue and were not directed towards any specific religious community.