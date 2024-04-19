Bail for Australian tourist who tore pro-Palestine posters in Kochi

KOCHI: Police on Thursday arrested an Australian woman tourist who tore down pro-Palestine banners and posters at Fort Kochi earlier in the week. Zara Shilensky Michele, 38, who is Jewish, was produced before the magistrate’s court in Thoppumpady. She was later granted bail.

Though Zara’s friend, a fellow Aussie, was also present at the spot when the banners were being destroyed, police said they could not ascertain her active involvement. Two officials from the Australian embassy, meanwhile, arrived in Kochi to help Zara complete legal procedures and get bail.

Manoj K R, assistant commissioner of police, Mattancherry, told TNIE that Zara’s arrest was recorded and she was produced at the magistrate court. “Even though she was booked under IPC 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) which is a bailable offence, we decided to produce her in court as she is a foreigner. Now, the court would lay down the conditions for granting bail. The conditions will help ensure her presence during the trial,” he said.

An officer with Fort Kochi police station confirmed the bail. “We are yet to receive the court order stating the conditions laid out for granting bail. We have come to know that the accused would be leaving Kochi. We have to examine whether the court has restricted her from travelling out of Kochi till the investigation is completed,” he said. Zara tore the pro-Palestinian posters, banners and boards installed by the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India at Fort Kochi beach and Kamalakkadavu.