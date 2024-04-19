'BJP facing resistance even in its strongholds': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

MALAPPURAM : Claiming the emergence of a new-found resistance against the BJP even in its strongholds, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the Union government is resorting to intimidating and arm-twisting opponents out of desperation.

“With each passing day, the BJP government seems to be getting more desperate... They are resorting to desperate measures that cross all acceptable limits. The BJP has been facing major setbacks, even in places where they claim to enjoy tremendous support... There’s a new-found resistance against the BJP that stems from simmering resentment, protests and opposition towards its arbitrary actions. In short, there’s an anti-BJP movement cropping up at the national level,”he told TNIE in an interview.

Referring to the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Pinarayi said, “Now two CMs are behind the bars... If these two decide to shift their allegiance to the BJP, they’ll be declared innocent overnight. We have seen several such instances. Can anyone recall such blatant abuse of the system in the past?”

He said the INDIA bloc is an arrangement to bring together all secular parties who can unite against the BJP. Once the BJP is defeated, based on the prevailing situation, a call on how to take it further ahead will be taken, he said.