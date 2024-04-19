CMRL pay-off case: ED grills 2 more persons

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated two persons as part of the probe into Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) pay-off case on Thursday.

CMRL general manager (finance) P Suresh Kumar and former cashier Vasudevan appeared at the ED office for interrogation around 11am. The duo was quizzed on Tuesday as well.

The ED will be issuing summonses to more officials in the coming days. It is also looking to question the company’s managing director S N Sasidharan Kartha again after his medical condition improves. He was quizzed at his residence in Aluva considering his health concerns on Wednesday.