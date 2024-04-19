Congress moves EC over article in CPIM mouthpiece Deshabhimani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the use of the word ‘porngress’ in an article published in Deshabhimani, the CPM’s mouthpiece, on Thursday.

Congress state president in-charge M M Hassan alleged the word was used with the knowledge of CPM state secretary M V Govindan, and urged the EC to take urgent action against the CPM for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

“The news would not have been carried without the knowledge of the CPM secretary. The eight-column news, carrying a cartoon, referred to all Congress candidates as ‘porngress’. It was planned,” Hassan said, adding that CPM resorted to such actions after its attempts to spread lies against the UDF candidate in Vadakara backfired.

“Now, CPM is trying to pin the blame of the fake video circulating in Vadakara on the Congress,” Hassan said, adding that such a move from an “INDIA bloc ally” was unexpected.