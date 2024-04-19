Creating history, woman techie to spearhead Thrissur pooram cybersecurity

KOZHIKODE: For the first time in the history of Thrissur Pooram, a woman will spearhead the cybersecurity arrangements, specifically the CCTV surveillance cover, of what is one of the grandest cultural extravaganza in the country.

Shattering gender norms is Akhila Jijith, a technology architect hailing from Mankavu in Kozhikode. Along with her team, Akhila is currently busy ensuring a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system for the pooram on April 19. The CEO of Prago Advanced Technologies LLP, Akhila has carved a niche for herself in providing unparalleled CCTV coverage to major events across the region. However, she feels that Thrissur Pooram, a cultural extravaganza rivalling the Kumbh Mela in grandeur, poses unique challenges and security concerns.

“Thrissur Pooram attracts scores of people. Orchestrating surveillance for such a colossal event comes with its set of challenges. The festival’s location in the heart of Thrissur city, its open environment, last-minute plan changes, coordination with local authorities and the pooram committee, as well as the scorching sun pose immense challenges,” Akhila told TNIE.

Factor in the intricate wiring required for the cameras and any voltage fluctuations that may occur, and one may get an idea of the magnitude of the difficulty.