THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KASARAGOD : The Election Commission has termed as ‘baseless’ the reports that electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency erroneously logged in votes in favour of the BJP during the mock polls.

Irregularities were detected in four EVMs during the mock poll in Kasaragod constituency on Wednesday. When the ‘vote’ was cast for all 10 candidates in the EVMs, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine issued 11 printouts.

The BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol was found to have been printed twice during the mock poll.

In the wake of the complaints, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala, Sanjay Kaul, sought a report from the district collector of Kasaragod, who is also the district electoral officer, on the matter. As per the report, the VVPAT slip that was not printed during the initial inspection conducted by officials, came out printed during the mock poll, causing the confusion.

According to the CEO, the message ‘not to be counted’ was printed on this slip. It also recorded ‘Standardisation done’, and the ‘VVPAT serial number’. “Besides, the slip was also longer than other VVPAT slips. All this makes it all the more evident that the slip obtained during the mock poll was the preliminary examination slip,” the official said.

Kaul added that all voting machines used in the Lok Sabha elections in the state are completely safe and flawless and that there is no need for any apprehensions. He said the commissioning of EVMs is carried out by engineers of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) under the direct supervision of assistant returning officers. The commissioning process takes place in the presence of the candidates or agents appointed by the candidates, and the process is also fully webcast, he said.