Elderly tribal man's emotional vote: A journey through Kerala's wilderness

IDUKKI: It was an 18-kilometer trek through the dense forest filled with wild animals for a team of nine polling officials, comprising three women, on Wednesday to record the vote of a bedridden citizen at Edamalakkudy in Kerala's high-range district of Idukki for the Lok Sabha polls.

In the tribal village of Edamalakkudy, nestled deep within this hill district's lush forests, lives 92-year-old Sivalingam.

Despite his age and being bedridden, Sivalingam's determination to vote remains strong.

Officials said tears welled up in the eyes of the nonagenarian after casting his vote.

He had applied for the "vote from home" facility through the booth level officer.

The District Election Department then approved the application and appointed a nine-member team to record the single vote at his home.

They said a team of nine polling officials, including three women, undertook a challenging journey to reach Sivalingam's home on Wednesday.