Fort Kochi to be part of Kochi Water Metro network from April 21

KOCHI : The wait is finally over. Kochi Water Metro Rail Ltd (KWMRL) will start its service to Fort Kochi from Sunday.

The service from High Court Junction terminal, priced at `40 per passenger, is expected to boost tourist inflows to Fort Kochi, a prominent destination for both domestic and international travellers.

According to Kochi Water Metro officials, construction work on the terminal at Fort Kochi has been completed. Cochin Shipyard delivered the 14th electric boat -- of the total 23 assigned -- to KWMRL on Wednesday. “The trial runs of the boats and ticketing service have been completed and the commercial service will begin from April 21 for the public,” an official release said.

The boats will operate at 20-30 minute intervals on the route. Officials expect the new service to benefit tourists looking to reach Fort Kochi without facing traffic congestion.

Kochi is the first city in the country to run a water metro service. The first boat -- named Muziris -- was launched in December 2021.

With the opening of the Fort Kochi route, the KWMRL will have a total of nine terminals. Its other terminals are: Vyttila, High Court, Vypeen, Kakkanad, Bolgatty, South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, and Eloor.