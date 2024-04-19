'India Employment Report pitches for policy to promote jobs': Colloquium

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Employment Report (IER 2024) has called for evolving a comprehensive policy aimed at promoting inclusive employment opportunities in diverse domains and addressing the challenges facing India’s workforce including the gaps in skill development, speakers at a colloquium at Technopark have said.

IER 2024 also has its emphasis on quality education, technical training, and policy support to enhance employability in the evolving Indian job market, said stakeholders and policymakers at the event organised by Technopark-based startup Lifology Foundation.

This seminal report, a joint initiative of the Institute for Human Development and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), provides an in-depth analysis of the employment scenario in the country over the past two decades.

It offers specific insights into youth employment, education, and skill development, leveraging data from 2000-2022 and the first quarter of 2023.