'India Employment Report pitches for policy to promote jobs': Colloquium

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Employment Report (IER 2024) has called for evolving a comprehensive policy aimed at promoting inclusive employment opportunities in diverse domains and addressing the challenges facing India’s workforce including the gaps in skill development, speakers at a colloquium at Technopark have said.
IER 2024 also has its emphasis on quality education, technical training, and policy support to enhance employability in the evolving Indian job market, said stakeholders and policymakers at the event organised by Technopark-based startup Lifology Foundation.
This seminal report, a joint initiative of the Institute for Human Development and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), provides an in-depth analysis of the employment scenario in the country over the past two decades.
It offers specific insights into youth employment, education, and skill development, leveraging data from 2000-2022 and the first quarter of 2023.
Dinesh P Thampi, vice-president and delivery centre head, TCS; Richard Antony, director (India operations), global delivery services, EY; Ajayya Kumar V, COO, Emircom, UAE; Deepu S Nath, MD, Faya India; Riyas PM, executive director, Kerala Innovation Council; and Rahul J Nair, co-founder and director, Lifology Foundation, were the panellists who discussed the report’s findings, which indicated significant trends and shifts in the labour market. The conversation also saw a gathering of distinguished industry leaders, academicians, and policymakers. The IER 2024 notes that there has been an improvement in labour market indicators since 2019, including a decrease in unemployment rates and an increase in labour workforce participation, especially among rural women.
The report shows the continuing dominance of the informal sector and a rise in self-employment and unpaid family work, predominantly among women. It also delineates the challenges the youth face in the labour market such as low participation rates, higher rates of informal employment, lower wages, and challenges posed by technological progress.