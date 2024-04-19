Kerala court rejects petition against V D Satheesan regarding SilverLine project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Court of Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge on Thursday rejected the petition seeking a probe into the allegation raised by Nilambur MLA P V Anwar that Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had received a huge amount from Bengaluru-based firms to sabotage the SilverLine project.

The plea that was filed by a private person was overturned by judge Rajakumara M V citing that it did not have direct knowledge about the incident that was raised by Anwar as a written submission in the assembly.

The court also said the petitioner could not even make out the offences allegedly committed by the accused. Anwar’s allegation was that Satheesan received Rs 150 crore from certain firms in Hyderabad and Bengaluru for sabotaging SilverLine. The cash was transferred to Chavakkad in three container lorries and transported for distribution in two ambulances.