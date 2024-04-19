Kerala man escapes from police custody, nabbed within hours

KOCHI: A man detained for assault gave police the slip at Ernakulam General Hospital after a medical check-up in the early hours of Thursday. Officers, however, managed to catch Vishal alias Anankunju, a resident of Elamkulam’s Corporation Colony, a few hours later from near his residence.

According to police, the 21-year-old was known for creating trouble under the influence of liquor. On Tuesday night, Vishal created a ruckus in front of an eatery near Ernakulam Junction railway station. He attacked a person having food and stabbed him in the face using a sharp object. Ernakulam Central police booked him for voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon. Vishal was taken into custody on Wednesday.

“He was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital for medical examination as part of the arrest procedure. Two civil officers had accompanied him. After the procedure, as he was being escorted back into the police vehicle, he shoved off an officer and made a run for it. Although the two cops attempted to chase him down, Vishal managed to outrun them,” an officer said.