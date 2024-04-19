Kerala man held for duping job aspirants

KOCHI: Police on Thursday arrested a person who cheated over 300 people after taking money from them by promising jobs abroad. The arrested is Kannan Thankappan alias Jaison, 40, of Kollani near Thodupuzha. Kannan and his wife were operating an agency named Cannan International Education Pvt Ltd having offices in Thodupuzha, Palarivattom and Thammanam in Kochi.

The accused took Rs 4 to 8 lakh from job aspirants after offering them visas to Canada, Australia, the UK and other European countries. A few years ago, he was arrested by the police in another overseas recruitment case. After being released on bail, the accused managed to obtain a fake passport and left the country. Later he returned to his native place.

Following a tip-off, he was nabbed by Palarivattom police from Thodupuzha.