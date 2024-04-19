Kerala's e-governance platform disposes of over 6 lakhs applications

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K-Smart, the one stop e-governance platform that integrates all services offered by the local self-government institutions, has processed 6,33,733 out of the total 9,60,863 applications received for various services since its launch on January 1. The service delivery platform was developed by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM).

With K-Smart, citizens can access a wide range of services, including applying for birth and death certificates, marriage registration, building permits and property tax payments. The public can also raise their grievances through the platform which provide a hassle-free experience as they don’t have to repeatedly visit the offices. K-Smart has received 8,876 complaints from citizens, of which, 1,322 were resolved.

Till date, revenue to the tune of Rs 628.66 crore has been collected through K-Smart. An amount of Rs 500.66 crore was collected via front office, Rs 5.46 crore through outdoor collection and Rs 77.03 crore as e-payment through the platform. It has issued around 67,176 birth certificates and 30,694 death certificates. Around 29,073 marriage certificate applications were submitted via K-Smart and 12,826 marriage certificates were issued. A total of 5,459 new trade licenses were issued and around 65,354 trade licenses were renewed.

As per a release issued on Thursday, around 3,27,130 applications are under process. The new system is expected to enhance transparency, and improve the efficiency of service delivery by LSGs. After the introduction of K-Smart, cash transactions made by the public for various services are being recorded in real time. Budget document creation, long-term, mid-term, and short-term cash flow management, regular cash position reports, daily cash collection reports, and budget summaries can be accessed through K-Smart.

The release claimed that K-Smart is able to issue building permits for low-risk category buildings within 10 seconds. Around 5,066 building permits have been issued by K-Smart since its launch.

Milestones