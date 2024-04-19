Kochi: Two workers rescued after portion of road caves in

KOCHI: Two workers were rescued after a portion of the road caved in at Ezhakkaranad near Piravom on Thursday. The rescued persons are Venu, 55, of Elappara, Idukki, and Rajan, 50, of Vannapuram.

According to Fire and Rescue Service officials, Venu and Rajan were engaged in the construction of a boundary wall for securing a side of a road close to a river under the PMGSY project of the panchayat.

“A truckload of granite was unloaded at the roadside for the construction of the boundary wall. Venu and Rajan were digging the foundation pit for constructing the boundary wall. Around 10 am, a side portion of the road caved in on them and the two were covered with mud,” an officer with the Fire and Rescue Service department said.

Venu was first rescued by the workers. Later, officials from Piravom and Mulanthuruthy stations reached the place and started an operation to rescue Rajan.