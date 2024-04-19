On lookout for nightspots in Kochi? Check out Kalamassery’s HMT-NAD road

KOCHI: After Mattancherry, Fort Kochi and Marine Drive, a 2km stretch along HMT-NAD road, in Kalamassery, is emerging as a vibrant nighspot in the city. Going by rising footfalls, the stretch holds the potential to become a venue for various activities, akin to Thiruvananthapuram’s Manaveeyam Veedhi, which has evolved into a nightlife corridor hosting exhibitions, displaying artwork and street art, and staging cultural performances.

Although the location is not widely known, evenings see large numbers of youngsters gathering along the stretch. The increased activity is proving to be a blessing in disguise for local shops and eateries. Following word-of-mouth publicity, the place now attracts film shoots, wedding photography and similar activities. The live screening of various sporting events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL) has added to the lure of the place. Moreover, the road itself is a venue for weekend skating camps for children.

Salma Aboobacker, deputy chairperson of Kalamassery municipality, points out that the road is only partially open. “Seaport-Airport road, near HMT, is still under construction,” she said, welcoming the active nightlife on the stretch. But she has a word of caution. “We should be aware of the possibility of antisocial elements taking over the area.”