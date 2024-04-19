On lookout for nightspots in Kochi? Check out Kalamassery’s HMT-NAD road

KOCHI: After Mattancherry, Fort Kochi and Marine Drive, a 2km stretch along HMT-NAD road, in Kalamassery, is emerging as a vibrant nighspot in the city. Going by rising footfalls, the stretch holds the potential to become a venue for various activities, akin to Thiruvananthapuram’s Manaveeyam Veedhi, which has evolved into a nightlife corridor hosting exhibitions, displaying artwork and street art, and staging cultural performances.
Although the location is not widely known, evenings see large numbers of youngsters gathering along the stretch. The increased activity is proving to be a blessing in disguise for local shops and eateries. Following word-of-mouth publicity, the place now attracts film shoots, wedding photography and similar activities. The live screening of various sporting events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL) has added to the lure of the place. Moreover, the road itself is a venue for weekend skating camps for children.
Salma Aboobacker, deputy chairperson of Kalamassery municipality, points out that the road is only partially open. “Seaport-Airport road, near HMT, is still under construction,” she said, welcoming the active nightlife on the stretch. But she has a word of caution. “We should be aware of the possibility of antisocial elements taking over the area.”
Snehamol Ninan, who resides in nearby Manalimukku, said she spends her evenings there. “It is a location where me and my best friend have been regularly spending our leisure time for the past 2-3 years. We are witness to the changes and are happy that our meeting place is now part of a new nightlife culture,” she adds.
If the infrastructure is improved, by adding street lights and comfortable and adequate seating facilities, it will encourage organisations to hold cultural programmes at the venue, she said.
Sulfikar Kollayil, who lives in Mattakkad, Kalamassery, pointed out how the place offers a distraction from his busy life. “It is my family’s stress buster,” he said. Shahana Basheer, a techie who works at Infopark, says the place is a favourite with families, too.
Rashid, a cafeteria owner, is optimistic the area will develop further and become as attractive as Fort Kochi or Marine Drive.
“We were among the first to open a shop here. In the initial days, business was dull. This has all changed and now we are open 24x7,” he said. Rashid reckons the business will rise manifold once construction of the Seaport-Airport stretch is completed.