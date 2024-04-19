'Pro-LDF wave in all 20 constituencies,' says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

With just a week left for the state to vote in the Lok Sabha election, what’s your assessment?

In 2019, the Congress had campaigned on the plank that the party should be voted to power, so that Rahul Gandhi can form the government. The majority of Keralites are against the BJP. That’s how the UDF recorded a major victory. However, the UDF MPs failed to raise Kerala’s concerns in Parliament.

The second Modi government has been blatantly executing the RSS agenda. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was one such move. Kerala has always strongly reacted to such issues. The UDF MPs failed to raise their voice to protect the secular values that we stand for. When many Left leaders were arrested, the Congress was nowhere to be seen.

In Kerala too, the decision was to move ahead with a united protest. But, the Congress backtracked. Similarly on issues like special status for J&K, which too was based on the RSS agenda, the Congress remained silent. There are many Congress leaders with a Sangh parivar mindset.

The UDF MPs never raised Kerala’s issues like the state’s financial crisis and the much required assistance from the Centre. They always supported the Centre, and have never once stood with the state. In short the BJP has an anti-Kerala approach. The UDF backs this approach. People would be voting against this anti-Kerala approach. There’s a pro-LDF wave in all constituencies.

The Prime Minister in his recent speeches has been targeting you.

It’s not about targeting me. It’s part of a discriminatory approach towards Kerala. Kerala rejects the ideology of hatred. That’s the BJP’s basic issue. That’s why political parties that resist them are being targeted. It’s happening in other states too. We started our political life without hoping to get anything in return. We only have one purpose — what’s being done should be righteous. I can say with confidence that so far, there’s no blemish to that commitment. That’s why I am able to face any opposition. The PM should ponder whether such remarks are worthy of the position he holds.

Do you see this LS election as a referendum on the LDF government in the state?

Normally, Lok Sabha election is an assessment of issues at the national level. But it’s only natural that the state government’s deeds get mentioned in any election. We have no concerns about that. The primary focus is on the challenges faced by the country like threat to secularism, democracy, independence, unity and national integration. The country itself is in danger. In the face of such grave threats, UDF MPs never took the right approach. This is going to be an assessment on their performance and approach.

Why is it that in this poll, you have nothing but CAA as campaign issue. Congress says you have nothing to project as government’s achievements?

I spoke about government and administration during the Nava Kerala Sadas. That’s not what we should talk about now. Here, it is the issues that the country faces and the Congress’ approach to these issues. How attempts are being made to destroy our nationhood... It’s being done by the BJP, hence criticism is against the BJP. Criticism against the Congress is its failure to take a position against the BJP.