Quantity of smuggled gold seized from Kerala airports declines by 142.43 kg in 2023-24

KOCHI: It may be difficult to believe, but true. The quantity of smuggled gold seized at various airports in Kerala has shrunk by 142.43 kg in the 12-months ended on March 31, 2024, as per the latest official data.

The methods of smuggling, according to the Customs Preventive Commissionerate (CCP), are concealment inside the body, creating the false space of clothes and shoes to hide the gold paste or gold powder in past or compound form. Gold is also concealed in various electronic items such as watches, grinders, trimmers, etc.

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate (CCP) said a total of 487.57 kg of gold was recovered during the 2023-24 fiscal in Kerala, down from 630 kgs in the previous year. Despite the increase in the prices of the yellow metal in 2023-24 financial year, the value of gold seized stood at Rs 287.76 crore compared to Rs 311 crore in 2022-23.

CCP Commissioner K Padmavathy said the smugglers were using various ingenious methods of concealment to bring in the yellow metal. "Concealment inside the body, creating the false space of clothes and shoes to hide the gold paste or gold powder in past or compound form are some ways. Gold was also concealed in various electronic items like watches, grinders, trimmers, etc.," she said in a release.

Rummaging of flights have also led to the seizure of gold concealed inside seat pockets, toilets and from underneath the seats, the Customs Commissioner said.