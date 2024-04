KANNUR/MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD : With just a week left for the Lok Sabha election in the state, the UDF and the Left front have intensified their campaigns which saw Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking on each other.

While Rahul launched a scathing attack against Pinarayi for “not speaking against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and only targeting him during his campaigns, the chief minister shot back saying the LDF does not need a certificate from the Congress to fight the RSS and the anti-people policies of Modi.

Pinarayi said through the CAA, the BJP is implementing the RSS agenda, and the Congress at the national level failed to act against the RSS agenda. He said Rahul should answer whether the Congress national leadership told its Kerala unit to stay away from anti-CAA protests.

Speaking at UDF’s campaign programmes in Kannur and Palakkad, Rahul wondered why Pinarayi has not been investigated by the central agencies yet. “Two chief minister’s in this country are already in jail for standing against the BJP government. If Pinarayi is against the BJP, I wonder why he has not faced any legal consequences yet. Why didn’t he go to jail? The CM is attacking me 24 hours a day. His approach is very surprising,” said Rahul.

“I find it interesting that your chief minister is not being attacked in any way by the BJP. Nobody has taken away his house, nobody has taken away his membership to the Vidhan Sabha and he has not been called for interrogation (by the central agencies) for even one minute. So it’s a bit surprising that if he (Pinarayi) is fighting the BJP, then why are they (BJP) so pleased with him?” Rahul wondered.

“If anyone attacks the BJP, the investigation agencies in this country will definitely go after them. Pinarayi says that he is waging an ideological battle against the BJP. Then I’m surprised why ED is not doing anything against Pinarayi in Kerala,” Rahul said.