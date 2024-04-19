Rajnath vows probe into 'corruption in cooperative banks in Kerala'

KOLLAM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday vowed a probe by the Union government into the “corruption in cooperative banks in Kerala” if BJP returns to power in the country.

Addressing election rallies for Baiju Kalasala and actor Krishna Kumar, the NDA candidates in the Mavelikkara and Kollam Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, Singh pledged to recover the lost funds and return the same to the investors.

“Law and order in Kerala has broken down. If NDA returns to power, those who take the law into their own hands will be jailed,” Singh said. Taking a dig at LDF and UDF, accusing them of collusion despite local rivalry, he alleged, “The LDF and UDF, which are at loggerheads here, are friends in Delhi. While LDF ran the gold biscuit scam, the UDF regime ran the solar scam.”

Taking up concerns about Kerala’s traditional industries, Singh promised special protection for coastal zone and a dedicated package for the fisheries sector under the next Modi-led regime.

He stressed on the BJP’s track record, noting that not a single corruption allegation was raised in the NDA’s 10-year rule. He also highlighted India’s increased international stature under Modi’s leadership and claimed a decrease in corruption compared to the previous Congress-led government.