Repeat or remove? Lakshadweep to take the call

The electoral showdown in Lakshadweep, comprising 36 islets in the Arabian Sea and boasting the smallest electorate, has garnered attention due to the islanders’ growing dissatisfaction with the unpopular reforms spearheaded by Praful Khoda Patel, the political appointee leading the island’s administration.

The National Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and Congress vie for dominance here for the lone Lok Sabha seat. Lakshadweep, which goes to polls in the first phase on Friday, has just 57,784 voters. However, aware that each vote counts, the parties had conducted intense campaigning, wrapping it all up with the kalashakottu on Wednesday.

Like in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the contest is yet again between sitting MP Muhammed Faizal P P of the NCP-SP and Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed of the Congress, both from Androth. However, in the NCP(SP) vs Congress fight, the NCP faction led by Ajith Pawar has fielded T P Yousuf, who may play spoilsport for Faizal.

The Congress, which won 12 general elections here before suffering defeat, hopes to regain lost ground this time. Its leadership vouches that recent political unrest will make Lakshadweep voters stay loyal to the party> It also expects the young to vote for “change.”