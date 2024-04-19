'Thekke Gopura Nada' of Vadakkumnathan temple opens, Thrissur pooram spectacle today

THRISSUR: Ending the long wait of devotees in the cultural capital, Neythalakakvu Bhagavathy atop tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar declared the start of Thrissur Pooram amid loud chants of thousands of festival fans, by opening the Thekke Gopura Nada of Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple on Thursday.

With the opening of the Thekke Gopura Nada, the rituals of the 36-hour-long Thrissur Pooram began. Close to 100 elephants will take part in the parades during various rituals as part of the pooram in the coming hours.

Accompanied by local people and festival committee members, Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy atop Cochin Devaswom Board’s tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar started the journey to Thekkinkad Maidan early on Thursday morning. A panchari melam was held before the Thekke Gopura Nada was opened.

The iconic Thekke Gopura Nada of Sree Vadakkumnathan temple opens only twice a year and devotees are allowed to use it only on the occasion of Pooram. Though the south gate is opened for Karthika pooja also, it usually closes soon after the tantric rituals and hence devotees wouldn’t be allowed to pass through the gate.

Meanwhile, the fitness tests of the elephants to be paraded for cherupooram and other rituals were also held. Two teams of veterinary experts along with forest and police officials examined the health condition and history of the elephants to be paraded on Friday.

Though the circulars issued by the forest department had led to deep discontent among the devaswom authorities and elephant owners, the fitness examinations were conducted smoothly as the stakeholders cooperated with the government authorities in sorting out various issues. Devaswoms have made elaborate arrangements to shield elephants from the scorching sun during the festivities.