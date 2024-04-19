Workers seek a rope of hope in India's coir production hub, Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: The sun is blazing down on the asbestos-roofed Chenganda Coir Vyavasaya Cooperative Society factory near Cherthala in Alappuzha. The air is sweltry, and filled with coconut husk dust.

Unmindful of the harsh conditions, about 30 women are busy making coir. Like robots.

They have been working at this factory for 10 years. They have no complaints about the working conditions; the job is too precious for them.

What, however, bothers them are issues plaguing the industry – lack of raw materials, declining demand for coir and value-added products such as mats, low wages, and inadequate government backing.

Alappuzha is one of India’s foremost coir production hubs. The constituency is keenly watched as Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal takes on incumbent MP A M Ariff of the CPM, and the NDA’s Sobha Surendran.

However, workers in the coir sector here have little hope that the upcoming general elections will improve their livelihoods. The popular sentiment is that politicians have been – and will continue to be – indifferent.

“Despite raising the issues with MPs, MLAs and ministers several times, there has not been any effective intervention to resolve the crisis,” said Kavitha, who has been in this industry for over a decade.

“Workers have been demanding a wage hike for long, but the state government has been apathetic. There has been no wage hike for the past eight years.”

Coir factory employees, who from dawn to dusk, earn Rs 300-450 a day. “Many workers now go for MNREGA work as the wages are similar, but the workload is lower,” noted Kavitha, whose mother was also an employee at the same factory.

About 86 per cent of coir workers in Alappuzha are women, and 44 per cent of them belong to the 50–60 age group.