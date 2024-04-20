Bird flu: Kerala health dept strengthens preventive measures

Field-level activities will be strengthened under the leadership of Asha workers and field-level employees. Those who come into contact with birds infected with avian influenza should be directed to strictly observe quarantine.

“Surveillance will be strengthened in areas within 10km radius of this area. Any bird deaths should be reported immediately. Volunteers trained in One Health will also be involved,” said the minister.

The meeting also assessed the hospital preparedness. The General Hospital in Alappuzha has been designated as an isolation centre if there are cases of duck-to-human transmission.

The Alappuzha Medical College Hospital superintendent has been directed to arrange facilities for patients with serious symptoms associated with bird flu. A nodal officer will be appointed to coordinate the activities.