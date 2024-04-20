Communist flag, roadshows and public exuberance baffle western tourists in Kerala

KOCHI: General elections in India are often described as a ‘carnival of democracy’. And foreign tourists arriving during the poll season struggle to fathom the spectacle.

In Kerala, several western travellers seem to be amazed by the fact that communism still thrives here.

English couple Liliyan and Martin have been travelling across Kerala, visiting tourist destinations such as Munnar, Alappuzha, and Fort Kochi. “We have been observing how the citizens of the largest democracy in the world celebrate the election. It’s just fantastic,” they exclaimed.

However, what left them bemused were the “red flags with the hammer and sickle”. “We didn’t know communism still existed here,” said Liliyan as the couple ambled along the Fort Kochi beach.

“I wonder why Indian people would want their land to be like Russia or China.”

Martin added that the couple were in Chennai two weeks ago, and recalled seeing DMK and NDA posters. “But, yes, we were surprised to communist flags in Kerala,” he smiled.

The couple recalled seeing an election rally in Alappuzha a few days ago. “It was a massive roadshow. There was loud music, and hundreds of people were dancing,” said Martin, adding that election campaigns were relatively “quiet” in England.