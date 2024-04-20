'Congress’s local caucus controls Rahul,' says Minister P Rajeeve

KOCHI : Taking a strong exception to Rahul Gandhi’s comments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister P Rajeeve on Friday said the Congress leader was behaving like a local leader and he is led by a caucus controlled by the party’s state leadership.

“Rahul Gandhi should remember that he is a national leader. He is not able to rise to the occasion considering the seriousness of the fight against the BJP,” said Rajeeve, addressing reporters in Kalamassery.

He was referring to Rahul’s speech on Thursday asking why Pinarayi had not gone to jail if he was against the BJP. Rajeeve said instead of focusing on Kerala, Rahul should focus on Karnataka and Telangana, where BJP and the Congress are in a direct fight.

Rahul has the wrong impression that the major fight against the BJP is happening in Kerala, said the minister. Moreover, his presence over here will help the LDF increase the seats, Rajeeve said.

He also criticised Rahul for not having the courage to respond to serious issues like CAA.