Cyber attack on LDF candidate Shailaja: one more person held

KOZHIKODE: The Thottilpalam police have arrested one more person in connection with the cyber attack on LDF’s Vadakara candidate K K Shailaja. Muttathuplav Perumbaliyil Mebin Thomas was taken into custody under IPC Section 153 and Kerala Police Act Section 120 (0). He was released on bail later.

On Thursday, the Vadakara police had arrested Harish Nandanam, a Congress leader and member of Ward 7 of Balussery panchayat, for allegedly circulating content defaming Shailaja. He is the first Congress worker to be arraigned in the cyber attack complaint filed by LDF in Vadakara. He too was released on bail. In all, six cases have been registered so far in connection with the cyber attacks on Shailaja.