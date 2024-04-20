Election heat in Kerala's Palakkad: Development and despair collide as parties battle for votes

Travelling in and around Palakkad town and the adjoining villages leaves one wondering whether the main contest this election is between Congress’ young turk Shafi Parambil and CPM’s A Vijayaraghavan. Such is Shafi’s larger-than-life political image among common people and Congressmen that it would appear the fate of the UDF candidate and incumbent MP V K Sreekandan is linked to Shafi’s influence in the constituency.

Five of the seven assembly segments in the Palakkad parliamentary constituency have LDF MLAs while the remaining two — Mannarkkad and Palakkad — are represented by UDF legislators. At the same time, in Kerala, Palakkad has a special place in the Sangh Parivar scheme of things. This is one constituency the BJP counts as its future dark horse, with C Krishna Kumar being the NDA candidate. In the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections, the BJP finished runner-up in Palakkad and Malampuzha. While the Left is holding on to its strongholds, the question is: ‘for how long?’ This Lok Sabha election will tell us more.

Aside from electoral politics, the lives of ordinary men and women in the villages are full of despair. And the small vendors and bakers across the constituency don’t have too happy a tale to tell. Despite the establishment of IIT and industrial units, infrastructure development is the main point of discussion among Palakkad residents. Neither the violation of the Parambikulam-Aliyar interstate water sharing agreement by Tamil Nadu nor the drought-affected Chittur farmers feature in the debates. There is no discussion on the plight of the Scheduled Tribes in Attappadi either.

With a scorching sun raising the temperature to above 40 degrees Celsius, people in general venture out only after 4pm. As people young and old assemble in groups at the Kotta Maidan, the discussions slowly turn to campaign tactics employed by the three main candidates.

“Under Shafi’s clout, Sreekandan has every chance of winning a second term,” says Ashkar, who runs a catering business. “As an MLA, Shafikka (brother Shafi) has done so much for Palakkad that it is a huge advantage for the UDF candidate,” says Shuhaib, a fitness trainer in New Delhi.

However, Ramachandran, a retired BSNL official, reckons it is a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP. “There is an anti-incumbency sentiment against the state government,” he says.

Meanwhile, Narayanan, a CPM supporter, questions the logic of his friend’s observation. “When a majority of the assembly constituencies are with the LDF, how is that possible?” he asks.

Crossing the Parali bridge on the Shoranur-Pattambi road reveals an almost dried up river Kalpathi — an indication of drought ahead. However, the intensity of campaigning is palpable with hoardings and buntings on display either side of the road. “There are chances for both CPM and Congress in Palakkad,’’ says Sabu, a fireworks merchant at Parali junction.

Meanwhile, Komalam, a homemaker awaiting a bus, has words of praise for Sreekandan. “He has initiated a number of development measures,” she says.

At the same time, she has a different opinion about the panchayat administration. “People got more employment opportunities during the LDF rule. Now, the state of the roads is pathetic. The supply of drinking water too is in disarray,” Komalam says.