Fireworks at Thrissur pooram delayed for hours due to protest from organizers

THRISSUR: Fireworks display at the famous Thrissur Pooram (festival) was delayed for several hours due to protest and stalling of certain ceremonies by one of the temple administration-Thiruvambady Devaswom-citing lack of cooperation from the police department.

The renowned fireworks started finally around 7.00 am in the morning after several rounds of discussions.

At around 1.30 am on Saturday, Thiruvambady devaswom suddenly stopped the illumination of Panthal at Naikkanal and ended the Panchavadyam of Madathil Varavu at night.

"The stand taken by the police department has been troubling us and it reached a stage where organizing pooram became difficult. Though we had explained our concerns multiple times during meetings, it seems no one cared and hence we had to take such a decision," shared Thiruvambady Devaswom president Sundar Menon.