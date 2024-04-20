Kerala CPM leader booked over ‘interference’ during voting

KANNUR: Police have registered a case against a local CPM leader for illegally interfering when an elderly woman was casting her vote during a ‘vote-at-home’ procedure at Kalliasseri in the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Kannapuram police also booked five officials in connection with the incident. Earlier, the Kannur district collector had suspended the officials for allegedly failing to prevent outside interference in the voting process.
The incident occurred when Devi, 92, was casting her vote at her residence.
A CCTV visual showed E K Ganeshan, former CPM Kapothkavu branch secretary and booth agent, illegally interfering when she was casting her vote. Following a complaint lodged by BJP leaders, District Collector Arun K Vijayan suspended special polling officer Pournami V V, polling assistant Prajin T K, micro observer Sheela A, civil police officer Legeesh P and videographer
Riju Amaljit P P who were present at the site. The collector said Devi’s vote will be annulled.
EC warns of action
The Election Commission has warned that strict action will be taken against officials committing lapses while conducting ‘voting at home’ for senior citizens above the age of 85 years and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).
Poll panel warns strict action against erring officials
The district collector has also recommended an inquiry and departmental action against the polling officials. Kalliasseri deputy governing officer lodged a complaint with Kannapuram police to take criminal action against Ganeshan and the polling officials for acting against the law and violating the election process.
According to the Kannapuram police, Ganeshan is the primary accused while the polling officials are accused no. 2 to 6. The primary investigation by the district authorities revealed that external interference compromised the secrecy of the vote during the home voting procedure at Devi’s house. The collector’s report has identified Ganeshan’s involvement in violating Section 128(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as well as Section 171(c) of the IPC.
“We received a complaint related to the bogus voting in Kalliasseri on Thursday night. I immediately instructed the Kannur district collector to take further action. The officers concerned were suspended around 1.30am on Friday,” said Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul. Directions were also issue to register cases against the person who interfered in the process. The CEO urged polling officials to maintain the dignity and essence of the electoral process while conducting ‘voting at home’ for senior citizens and PwDs.
Meanwhile, Kannur DCC president Martin George has filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commission to ensure free and fair polling in Kannur, Kasaragod, and Vadakara constituencies.
The UDF alleged that the Kalliasseri incident is proof of fraudulent voting by pro-CPM officials in Kannur district under the guise of vote from home. “We had raised doubts that the CPM leadership was interfering in the process of voting at homes of senior citizens. The incident that took place in booth 164 in Kalliasseri panchayat confirms it,” said a UDF leader in Kannur.
“Foreseeing a defeat in the elections, the CPM is planning to subvert the democratic process itself. The Election Commission should take a serious view of the CPM’s move to subvert the smooth election process by resorting to widespread violence and bogus voting in Kannur, Kasaragod, and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies,” said UDF leaders.