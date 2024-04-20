Kerala CPM leader booked over ‘interference’ during voting

KANNUR: Police have registered a case against a local CPM leader for illegally interfering when an elderly woman was casting her vote during a ‘vote-at-home’ procedure at Kalliasseri in the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Kannapuram police also booked five officials in connection with the incident. Earlier, the Kannur district collector had suspended the officials for allegedly failing to prevent outside interference in the voting process.

The incident occurred when Devi, 92, was casting her vote at her residence.

A CCTV visual showed E K Ganeshan, former CPM Kapothkavu branch secretary and booth agent, illegally interfering when she was casting her vote. Following a complaint lodged by BJP leaders, District Collector Arun K Vijayan suspended special polling officer Pournami V V, polling assistant Prajin T K, micro observer Sheela A, civil police officer Legeesh P and videographer

Riju Amaljit P P who were present at the site. The collector said Devi’s vote will be annulled.

EC warns of action

The Election Commission has warned that strict action will be taken against officials committing lapses while conducting ‘voting at home’ for senior citizens above the age of 85 years and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The district collector has also recommended an inquiry and departmental action against the polling officials. Kalliasseri deputy governing officer lodged a complaint with Kannapuram police to take criminal action against Ganeshan and the polling officials for acting against the law and violating the election process.

According to the Kannapuram police, Ganeshan is the primary accused while the polling officials are accused no. 2 to 6. The primary investigation by the district authorities revealed that external interference compromised the secrecy of the vote during the home voting procedure at Devi’s house. The collector’s report has identified Ganeshan’s involvement in violating Section 128(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as well as Section 171(c) of the IPC.

