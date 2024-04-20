Kerala LDF activists detain businessman backing Congress candidate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF workers on Friday night detained businessman Biju Ramesh near Aruvikkara alleging he visited the place to distribute cash and seek votes on behalf of UDF candidate Adoor Prakash.

Biju and a few people who were with him were detained at Vadakkemala Colony around 7pm. The LDF workers alerted the police and Election Commission.

The police took Biju and others to Aruvikkara station. Biju said they were detained when they went there to visit a local Congress leader.

Biju alleged that a person accompanying him was beaten up by LDF activists and hence he approached the cops to file a complaint on the matter. He said the officials did not find any cash in his vehicle or the house he had visited.

Vadakkemala colony falls under Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. Adoor, the UDF candidate, is a close relative of Biju.