LDF's Thiruvananthapuram candidate confident of a return after around two decades out of power

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Lok Sabha elections come closer, Pannian Raveendran, the LDF candidate for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, commenced his campaign trail with unwavering determination on Tuesday. It was 3.30 pm and he hopped on to the vehicle after having a hot cup of lemon tea from a nearby tea stall to begin the second part of the fervent campaign trail for the day. Despite the formidable challenge from UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Pannyan remains steadfast and confident and believes that he will come out victorious.

Amid the bustling streets of the state capital, his campaign trail began from Kamaleswaram - one of the main suburbs. Wading through heavy traffic, his campaign vehicle passed through the congested road with much fanfare. Surrounded by ardent party supporters and volunteers, as the campaign vehicle progressed he was welcomed with warm receptions at every stop.

Irrespective of age groups, toddlers and residents eagerly waited to receive him with garlands, ribbons, and shawls. There were firecrackers and paper showers that gave the campaign a festive mood.

“The media is after high-profile candidates but the LDF has a stronghold in this election. From the feedback I receive, people are telling me to ignore the exit polls. We did a study and in 2021, we won in all six assembly constituencies here despite the controversies.