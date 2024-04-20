LDF's Thiruvananthapuram candidate confident of a return after around two decades out of power

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Lok Sabha elections come closer, Pannian Raveendran, the LDF candidate for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, commenced his campaign trail with unwavering determination on Tuesday. It was 3.30 pm and he hopped on to the vehicle after having a hot cup of lemon tea from a nearby tea stall to begin the second part of the fervent campaign trail for the day. Despite the formidable challenge from UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Pannyan remains steadfast and confident and believes that he will come out victorious.
Amid the bustling streets of the state capital, his campaign trail began from Kamaleswaram - one of the main suburbs. Wading through heavy traffic, his campaign vehicle passed through the congested road with much fanfare. Surrounded by ardent party supporters and volunteers, as the campaign vehicle progressed he was welcomed with warm receptions at every stop.
Irrespective of age groups, toddlers and residents eagerly waited to receive him with garlands, ribbons, and shawls. There were firecrackers and paper showers that gave the campaign a festive mood.
“The media is after high-profile candidates but the LDF has a stronghold in this election. From the feedback I receive, people are telling me to ignore the exit polls. We did a study and in 2021, we won in all six assembly constituencies here despite the controversies.
This election, we are going to get more margin. Kovalam constituency is a Congress stronghold but this time the tide has changed and Shashi Tharoor is not going to get the votes from there like he got in 2019. Things have changed. Besides political votes, many cultural organisations have extended their support to me,” says a confident Pannyan.
The loud sound of percussion and blaring announcement on the arrival of Pannyan Raveendran from the vehicles tailing the campaign vehicle drew the attention of the crowd. He addressed the people gathered around at every stop with short speeches on how the democracy in the country is in danger and how the BJP government has sold and is selling national assets.
“The tall claims being repeated and used for garnering votes by both Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and three-time MP Shashi Tharoor are a farce. Shashi Tharoor has lost his glamour as a politician and he has done nothing for this constituency. In 2005, when I was elected I took so much effort and brought in a lot of development in Thiruvananthapuram. These include the second terminal at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, railway terminal at Kochuveli, and the Rs 200-crore worth super-speciality facility at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. My opponents have literally nothing to showcase as their achievement,” he added.