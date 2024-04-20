'Migration trend' takes a toll on Kerala's young votes

KOCHI: As India has entered election mode, the spotlight falls on the pivotal role the youth plays in shaping the country’s destiny. In Kerala, however, concerns have arisen as there has been a significant decline in the number of young voters.
Rightly so. There has been a drop of about six lakh voters aged between 18 and 39 when compared with the 2019 voters list, according to the latest Election Commission data.
Let’s do some number crunching:
Though there was much talk about 3.11 lakh voters aged between 18 and 19 being added to the electoral rolls over the past few months. However, the final figures tell a different story.
In 2019, there were 5,49,969 first-time voters aged between 18-19. This year, the figure has dropped to 5,34,394.
There were 47,22,867 voters in the 20-29 age group in 2019. This year, the number has dropped to 44,71,938. A difference of 2,50,929 voters.
The 30-39 age group saw the biggest decline – a drop of 3 lakh voters, from 57,67,127 in 2019 to 54,28, 204 voters this time.
“The decline of population and migration of the youths in the state have resulted in the decline of the number of young voters,” said S Irudaya Rajan, a migration expert. “Some of them leave the country as soon as they pass plus-two examinations.”
Political analyst J Prabhash pointed out that political parties were not focusing much on young voters. “Earlier, the parties would diligently enrol the names of the youths in the voters’ list. Local leaders had a clear idea about; all young voters were identified at the ward or booth level. That connect is missing now,” he said.
Prabhash also cited the steady decline in the state’s population growth – thanks to an increasing number of micro families – as a major reason. Migration alone would not cause such a drastic decline in voter figures, he added.
“The names of those migrating to the Middle East can usually be found in the voters’ list. However, many of those going to US and European countries do not return often, and their names get removed from the list,” he said. “Currently, we don’t have such a high number of deletions.”
40% - About 40% of Kerala’s 2,77,49,159 voters this year are aged between 30 and 50.
21% - Voters aged between 40 and 49 account for about 21% of the electoral roll
21.4% - The 30-39 age group accounts for 21.4% of the total number of voters