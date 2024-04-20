'Migration trend' takes a toll on Kerala's young votes

KOCHI: As India has entered election mode, the spotlight falls on the pivotal role the youth plays in shaping the country’s destiny. In Kerala, however, concerns have arisen as there has been a significant decline in the number of young voters.

Rightly so. There has been a drop of about six lakh voters aged between 18 and 39 when compared with the 2019 voters list, according to the latest Election Commission data.

Let’s do some number crunching:

Though there was much talk about 3.11 lakh voters aged between 18 and 19 being added to the electoral rolls over the past few months. However, the final figures tell a different story.

In 2019, there were 5,49,969 first-time voters aged between 18-19. This year, the figure has dropped to 5,34,394.

There were 47,22,867 voters in the 20-29 age group in 2019. This year, the number has dropped to 44,71,938. A difference of 2,50,929 voters.

The 30-39 age group saw the biggest decline – a drop of 3 lakh voters, from 57,67,127 in 2019 to 54,28, 204 voters this time.