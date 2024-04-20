Pre-monsoon sanitation drive in Kerala faces hurdles due to polls, extreme heat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The upcoming general election and the extreme heat situation prevailing in the state are posing challenges for local self-government institutions (LSGIs) to carry out pre-monsoon sanitation drives, which are crucial to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and urban flooding. According to the Met department, Kerala is expected to receive a normal monsoon this year.

As part of the ‘Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam’ campaign, the local self-government department (LSGD) has issued orders to ensure the time-bound execution of the sanitation drives, and has set a May 20 deadline for their completion.

The shortcomings in the drives of the previous years saw LSGIs attracting heavy public criticism. “We are unable to review activities because our resources have been diverted for election duty. There are constraints in organising outdoor labour, which is essential for pre-monsoon drives, because of the extreme heat situation. All these are challenges that we need to overcome,” said Sarada Muraleedharan, additional chief secretary, LSGD.

The LSGD has sanctioned Rs 30,000 per ward for the drive and has directed the respective LSGI councils to clear an additional Rs 10,000 for hotspots from their own funds.

Sarada said much social mobilisation is required to carry out pre-monsoon drives, which have been hampered by the election. “It has limited our monitoring capability. Yet, a lot of activity and preparations are taking place. We will pick up momentum by the end of April, by which time the election will also be over. We hope to complete all the work within the deadline,” said Sarada.

According to official sources, LSGD has drawn up a transportation plan to ensure timely movement of non-biodegradable waste accumulated at the nearly 20,000 material-collection facilities (MCFs) across the state. The plan will focus on collecting and shifting of waste within local bodies from mini MCFs.

“Regularity in collection and movement of waste is key to resolving accumulation. The plan is almost ready and we aim to have a system in place,” said Sarada. LSGD has deployed block-level teams to review MCFs. “We will examine the reports and make interventions at stress points,” she added.