Priyanka to campaign for UDF's Benny Behanan in Kerala

KOCHI: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for UDF Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency candidate Benny Behanan on Saturday. She will address a public meeting at Eriyad. Priyanka will reach Kochi by a special flight at 11.30am and reach Eriyad by helicopter.

She will land at the MES College ground at West Vemballur and reach the Cheramanparambu Maidan, where the public meeting will be held. Later, Priyanka will address workers and share the stage with the candidate. At 1pm, the helicopter will leave for Pathanamthitta.

Congress Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency central election committee chairman P J Joy said all preparations related to the programme was completed.