Thrissur Pooram lights up with the blaze of fervour and fanfare

THRISSUR: Marking a break from the ‘heat’ of the election campaign, Thrissur city opened up to welcome festival enthusiasts for its 36-hour-long ‘pooram of poorams’. A perfect blend of religious ardour and carnival spirit, the festivities were marked with fervour and fanfare.

Thousands thronged Swaraj Round to immerse themselves in the annual visual and cultural extravaganza on a day that the mercury touched 37 degrees Celsius. After the 68% humidity kept pooram enthusiasts away for the best part of morning, the cheru pooram ezhunnellippu — that filled the air with the rhythms of the panchavadyam — turned Thekkinkadu Maidan into a sea of people of all ages and genders.

The general euphoria seemed to have rubbed off on next week’s general election, as the major candidates for Thrissur constituency — LDF’s V S Sunil Kumar, UDF’s K Muraleedharan and NDA’s Suresh Gopi – were seen interacting with festivalgoers in and around Sree Vadakkunnathan, Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu temples from early morning.

But it was Thechikottukavu Ramachandran who caught the eye. “The tusker made a grand entry, that too carrying the idol of Kuttoor Neithala Kavilamma. None could match him in terms of grandeur,” said Praveen Kareth, from Thalakkottukara, near Kunnamkulam.