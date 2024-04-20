V Muraleedharan's campaign in Kerala is all about 'Modi mantra'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As dusk falls, Attingal BJP candidate V Muraleedharan addresses a modest crowd at Mamom on the National Highway 66. Brand Modi dominates his speech.
Departing from his usual style of attacking the state government, the Union minister of state for external affairs exhorts people to vote for a government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Under Modi’s leadership, the NDA government did a lot of good work for the common people over the past 10 years. Now, he wants to complete his mission of providing housing, drinking water, electricity and toilets to all,” Muraleedharan says.
“All places need to be connected with good roads. The NDA will ensure healthcare and employment for all. Vote for the Lotus symbol to realise these.”
Muraleedharan has a quick chat with the local party leaders and accepts saffron shawls from supporters, before boarding his campaign vehicle – a modified jeep with a raised roof. His convoy includes an announcement jeep, and a lorry with percussionists.
As the motorcade proceeds on the highway, Muraleedharan waves to the public on the roadside. The next stop is Attakkulam, which appears to be a BJP stronghold. A large crowdwaiting near a pond – after which the place is named – to welcome the candidate.
Some elderly women hug him, some place their hands on his head to bless him. Children present him flowers, and youngsters huddle for a selfie.
Muraleedharan repeats the Modi mantra in his speech, and rushes back to the jeep. With barely a week left for the campaigning to end, he is in a hurry to cover as many areas as possible.
Meandering through several residential areas, the motorcade proceeds to the KSRTC Junction. Muraleedharan, who is a former state president of the BJP, shakes hands with every supporter who approaches him. The next stop is Kodumon Junction. Yet again, a large crowd enthusiastically welcomes Muraleedharan. Party workers shout slogans as he alights the jeep and greets senior leaders present at the venue.
With a pleasant smile, he bows to the people standing in line to drape saffron shawls around his neck. Another round of ‘Modi’s guarantee’ follows.
It’s been over seven hours of campaigning. The percussionists and party workers accompanying seem a tad tired. But Muraleedharan appears calm, smiling and invigorated, as if he draws energy and confidence from each of the campaign venues.