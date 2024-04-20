Vadakara's UDF candidate, Shafi Parambil sets new standards for connecting with voters

VADAKARA: It was past 3.30 in the morning when Shafi Parambil, the UDF candidate in Vadakara, reached Puravoor in Perambra as part of his campaign. The crowd, including women and children, was impatiently waiting for him for over six hours. Shafi spoke without using mike as there is a ban on use of public address system after 10pm.

“It has almost become a routine for Shafi to wind up campaigning late in the night. Usually, his programmes end around 2am. But Perambra assembly segment broke all records,” says Ubaid Vazhayil, a block committee member of the Congress.

“There is visible enthusiasm, particularly among the youth and women. I have never seen such a campaign in my political career,” he says.

The scene was not different in Naduvathur South where the candidate was scheduled to have his lunch. There was a delay of more than four hours. “Please do not nurture any ill feeling towards us. Shafi is late because there are many unscheduled receptions on the way. People are waylaying his vehicle and asking him to alight at various points,” pleaded Moosa Kothambra, who was one among the persons deputed to speak till the candidate comes.