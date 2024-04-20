Yesteryear badminton players to celebrate 89th birthday of Kerala's first coach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yesteryear badminton players will celebrate the 89th birthday of their mentor Balagopalan Thampi at the Karthika Thirunal Old Age Home at Poojapura at 5.30pm on April 20.

Thampi is widely regarded as the first badminton coach in Kerala and holds a record of five state championship titles, beginning from 1958.

The function will be attended by U Vimal Kumar, a two-time National Champion and recipient of the Dronacharya Award, Jessie Philip, National Junior Singles Champion 1968 and Masters Badminton champion Singles and Doubles, Susy V John, a National University Champion from Kerala and National Masters Champion in both singles and doubles.

K Manikantan Nair, Kerala State Champion with over 25 years of representation for the state, Anto David, a doubles champion and former Kerala State University Player, Aksa Kurien, a National University Winner and Kerala State Champion along with Sajit Edwin, consultant surgeon at PRS Hospital, and a former Junior National Doubles Champion from 1979.

Guest list

The function will be attended by U Vimal Kumar, a two-time National Champion and recipient of the Dronacharya Award, Jessie Philip, National Junior Singles Champion 1968, Susy V John, a National University Champion from Kerala and National Masters Champion in both singles and doubles.