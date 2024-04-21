'Assault on disabled boy serious': Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that the case against two sisters of St Ann’s Convent, Sneha Bhavan, Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram, for alleged physical assault on a 17-year-old physically disabled child is very serious.

When the anticipatory bail pleas of Sr Rosamma Joseph alias Rosy Sister and Sr Sheeja N J alias Sheeja Sister came up for hearing, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said that “the case should be heard in detail on merit after perusing the records.”

However, the court granted an interim order till May 27. If the petitioners are arrested in connection with the case, they should be released on bail on executing a bond for a sum of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties.

During the period, the investigating officer is free to summon the petitioners for interrogation after issuing notice under Section 41A of the CrPC. The court made it clear that the petitioners would not get any advantage because of this order.