KOZHIKODE: K K Shailaja, the LDF candidate in Vadakara, has clarified that she did not mention any morphed video in the complaint on the cyber-attacks she faced. Shailaja asserted that at the press conference on April 15 she spoke only about the circulation of a poster with her face on it.

“Numerous fake news videos about me are circulating on social media. However, my press conference focused on a specific poster where my photo was distorted and spread. These posters are being shared in various family groups. Who are the individuals behind such malicious acts? There is a gang orchestrating this,” Shailaja said during a meet-the-candidate programme held in Vadakara on Saturday. “I am not worried about the cyber-attacks against me. People know what is happening here. Doesn’t matter how much UDF will try to spread lies against me, people in Vadakara constituency will never believe them. I don’t care about this issue anymore. People will take the further decision on this matter,” Shailaja added.

In all, six cases have been registered so far in connection with the cyber-attacks on Shailaja. Shailaja also told reporters that the police investigation into the cyber-attack case is going on efficiently.