'Ernakulam market renovation progressing swiftly,' says mayor Anil Kumar

KOCHI: Renovation of the 20,000 sqm Ernakulam market is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by end-May. The Rs 73-crore project, which commenced in February 2022, is being overseen by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), .

“Trade associations, porters, councillors, and others have backed the project, located in the heart of the city. Regular review meetings are being conducted to ensure coordinated execution of the work. As a result, the project is nearing completion,” said mayor M Anilkumar.

He said that an organic waste composting plant will be constructed within the market to manage daily waste. Currently, a one-tonne waste treatment plant operates in the Manapattiparambu area, which produces manure that is used to fertilise plants at Subhash Park.

Additionally, the city’s first multilevel car parking facility, which can accommodate 120 cars and 100 bikes, has been completed at the market.

“The corporation anticipates additional revenue from both the market and the Rs 24.65-crore parking complex,” the mayor said. To maintain round-the-clock cleanliness, the mayor said the corporation will emphasise the implementation of a dedicated waste management system.