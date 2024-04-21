For Rajeev Chandrasekhar, politics of performance matters most

Throwing such shade at Tharoor could backfire: Tharoor is the only Malayali celebrity who almost became the UN chief, authored bestsellers, and is a three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

Chandrasekhar is particularly bitter about the Congress drumming up his I-T returns controversy. The habitually skeptic Malayali doubts that “such a wealthy businessman earns less than a taxi driver,” according to Santosh, an auto-rickshaw driver, who scoffs at the BJP leader’s affidavit claiming he earned only `680. Nevertheless, he plumps for BJP. “My vote is for Modi, I don’t care about the candidate.” Reminiscent of the 2009 Kejriwal wave in Delhi, Santosh says that auto drivers back the BJP.

Though there are days to go before we know if a rickshaw revolution is underway, the BJP poll machine is ebullient. Chandrasekhar’s campaign vehicles advertise collages of him and Modi. Vehicle-born loudspeakers blare operatic exhortations that will make a Mollywood music director envious: “Here he comes, our darling Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the charioteer of development, bless him, anoint him!” For the blessing and anointment, Chandrasekhar is betting on his “reputation of 18 years of flawless, blemishless public life and of course my entrepreneurial record.”

Any campaign experience? “Though it’s the first Lok Sabha polls that I’m fighting for myself, I’ve helped many friends in the late ‘90s from behind the scenes.” Thiruvananthapuram is not his first rodeo. The party is concentrating purely on development; Chandrasekhar promises, “My mission is to ensure the state’s capital don’t decline further and achieve full potential.”

What works for him? Chandrasekhar answers that he is part of the politics of performance and the change in India’s capabilities Modi has brought. What works against him is shadowy; the Kerala idyll hiding deep faultlines of caste, religion, class and ideological conficts. There is scarcely a ripple on the silver mirror of the Vellayani backwaters, but old hatreds lie submerged. The CPI is out in force, supporting its octogenarian contender Pannyan Raveendran, whose campaign vehicle is an open Willys Jeep bedecked with red balloons and red flags. Raveendran dismisses the BJP as an irrelevant intruder.