'IUML temporarily shelved its green flag to prevent communal campaign by BJP': P M A Salam

KOZHIKODE: IUML State General Secretary P M A Salam has said that the party has decided not to use the green flag at the election rallies of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi because the party did not want to give a chance to the BJP to unleash a communal campaign.

Addressing a Meet-the-Leader programme organised by the Calicut Press Club on Saturday, Salam said that the IUML does not want to spoil the chances of the INDIA bloc at any cost. “IUML can raise its flag anywhere in the country. However, we are ready to shelve it temporarily if it adversely affects our noble cause,” he said.

To a question on the absence of reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Congress manifesto, Salam said Rahul Gandhi has spoken in no uncertain terms against the Act in his speech in Kozhikode. He said, “The fight is between the BJP and the INDIA bloc,” he said, adding that the CPM is engaged in splitting anti-BJP votes with the intention of helping someone.