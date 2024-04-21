Kerala cops take sheen off Thrissur Pooram, draw flak from fans

THRISSUR: Disappointing a large crowd of people who thronged the Swaraj Round to witness the fireworks display of Thrissur Pooram, one of the largest pyrotechnic shows, Thiruvambady devaswom stopped the pooram festivities abruptly for a couple of hours in protest against the unwanted restrictions imposed by the police for the first time in the history of the festival. The fireworks display which was scheduled to be held at 3 am on Saturday could begin only at 6.45 am.

The discontent over the police restrictions was already there from the beginning but it escalated as police used lathi against spectators and even Thiruvambady devaswom’s volunteers. The devaswom members also alleged that the police personnel deployed to ensure security misbehaved with the committee members during Madathil Varavu ceremony.

“While hundreds of volunteers worked day and night to organise the pooram, they were denied permission to enter the Thekkinkad Maidan and Swaraj Round. How can we justify such restrictions? Moreover, the police put up barricades wherever possible and restricted smooth movement of the people, dampening the spirit of Thrissur Pooram,” said Sundar Menon, Thiruvambady devaswom president. He alleged that the police were supposed to help devaswom in organising the pooram. But they took everything into their hands, putting the public in trouble. When the lathicharge took place, Thiruvambady devaswom authorities tried to contact Revenue Minister K Rajan. As he was not available, the devaswom authorities decided not to go ahead with the festivities. Madathil Varavu at night was stopped abruptly. Only one elephant was used for the procession and that too without the customary panchavadyam. The devaswom authorities also switched off the illumination lights on the pandal put up at the venue in protest.