Kerala: Reflex-eating epilepsy surgery performed on 22-year-old successful

KOCHI: “They are our gods, who brought my son back to his life,” said Rajni, the mother of 22-year-old Abhinath, looking at Dr Chandu P, epileptologist, and Dr Nihal Ahmed, epilepsy surgeon, of Medical Trust Hospital.

“Abhinath had been suffering from reflex-eating epilepsy for the last seven years as a result of which he used to faint when eating. His parents, Rajni and Sajad, had grown desperate after doctors of several hospitals failed to deliver them a cure. The treatment and surgery for the disease involve several risk factors, including damage to other organs,” said Dr Nihal.

Reflex-eating epilepsy, which can cause food to get stuck in the throat, is a serious condition that can cause even death. The doctors at Medical Trust Hospital performed the 12-hour-long complex tsurgery on Abhinath with the help of brain mapping. The surgery was held on March 28, and the Kannur native was discharged on April 20. “Abhinath is now fine. A follow-up is required once in three months. He can now pursue his passion for football,” Dr Nihal added.